James Harrison has no plans to retire

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison intends to return for 2017.

Harrison confirmed after Sunday’s AFC Championship loss that he feels good and wants to continue playing.

“I’m not done,” the linebacker told reporters after the game, via Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Harrison retired for less than a month in 2014, and despite the fact that he’ll be 39 in May, he says he feels good enough to continue playing.

“I feel physically fine,” Harrison said. “I feel fine now. A few little dings and bruises here and there but other than that I feel fine.”

Harrison will be a free agent this offseason, and it remains to be seen if Pittsburgh will want him back. He had a bit of a tumultuous season, coming through a PED investigation that he felt was a witch hunt. He was still impactful on defense, though, leading the team with five sacks.