Jason Taylor sued by ex-wife Katina for $3.4 million

Miami Dolphins legend Jason Taylor was married to his ex-wife Katina for 14 years before the couple quietly finalized a divorce in February 2015. The way they were able to avoid the typical media frenzy that comes along with a pro athlete getting divorced was very impressive, but that could all change with a multimillion-dollar lawsuit.

Katina Thomas, the sister of former Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas, filed a lawsuit against Taylor earlier in the week alleging that he failed to pay her $3.4 million of their $8.67 million divorce settlement. According to Jose Lambiet of the Miami Herald, the suit claims Taylor is “willfully and deliberately refusing” to pay and has not responded to any of Katina’s attempts to collect.

The lawsuit came after Taylor reportedly did not respond to a complaint filed on June 26, which stated that Katina has “made numerous attempts to amicably resolve the matter.” She claims Taylor, who is currently paying $4,000 a month in child support for the former couple’s three children, has more than enough money to pay out the remainder of his alimony settlement between his financial accounts and assets.

Taylor was one of the most popular players in Dolphins history, and he thanked the fans for that with a massive billboard after he retired. He had better hope the judge is a Dolphins fan.