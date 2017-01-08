Joey Porter arrested for altercation with police officer

Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter was arrested outside of a bar after getting into an altercation with a police officer Sunday night, according to a report.

The Beaver County Times’ Chris Mueller reported about the incident on Sunday night, which reportedly occurred outside a bar on the south side of Pittsburgh.

#Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter has been put in the back of a cop car in the south side for an altercation with a police officer — Chris Mueller (@ByChrisMueller) January 9, 2017

The incident occurred outside The Flats bar on East Carson Street #Steelers — Chris Mueller (@ByChrisMueller) January 9, 2017

The police car with Porter in it just left. He was put in handcuffs. #Steelers — Chris Mueller (@ByChrisMueller) January 9, 2017

The team sent the following statement about the matter:

“We are aware of an incident tonight involving Joey Porter. We are still gathering information as it pertains to the situation, and we will have no further comment until we get more details.”

Porter, 39, played for the Steelers from 1999-2006 and went into coaching after retiring. He has been on the Steelers’ staff since 2014, serving as the team’s outside linebackers coach since 2015.

The Steelers defeated the Miami Dolphins 30-12 at home in the wild-card round of the playoffs earlier in the day.