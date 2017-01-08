Ad Unit
Sunday, January 8, 2017

Joey Porter arrested for altercation with police officer

January 8, 2017
by Larry Brown

Joey Porter

Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter was arrested outside of a bar after getting into an altercation with a police officer Sunday night, according to a report.

The Beaver County Times’ Chris Mueller reported about the incident on Sunday night, which reportedly occurred outside a bar on the south side of Pittsburgh.

The team sent the following statement about the matter:

“We are aware of an incident tonight involving Joey Porter. We are still gathering information as it pertains to the situation, and we will have no further comment until we get more details.”

Porter, 39, played for the Steelers from 1999-2006 and went into coaching after retiring. He has been on the Steelers’ staff since 2014, serving as the team’s outside linebackers coach since 2015.

The Steelers defeated the Miami Dolphins 30-12 at home in the wild-card round of the playoffs earlier in the day.


