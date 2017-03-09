Kevin Zeitler signs 5-year, $60 million deal with Browns

The Cincinnati Bengals continue to take blows to their offensive line.

Free agent right guard Kevin Zeitler reportedly has agreed to a five-year, $60 million deal with the Cleveland Browns. ESPN’s Adam Schefter says the deal includes $31.5 million guaranteed.

Zeitler had been with the Bengals since being drafted in the first round in 2012 and has started every game for them the past two seasons. He was regarded as one of the top free agent offensive linemen.

Cleveland meanwhile has beefed up the interior of its offensive line. In addition to signing Zeitler, the Browns extended left guard Joel Bitonio on Thursday with a five-year, $51 million deal.