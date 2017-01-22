Martellus Bennett dances with Patriots cheerleaders after win

Martellus Bennett has been in the NFL for nine seasons and never made it as far in the playoffs as he has this season. So when the New England Patriots clinched a berth to the Super Bowl on Sunday, he was all about the celebration.

The Patriots tight end got down with the Patriots’ cheerleaders at Gillette Stadium after the win:

The only question is which Bennett celebrated a Super Bowl berth better: Martellus or Michael on the bike?