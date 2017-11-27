Report: Michael Crabtree, Aqib Talib facing suspensions for fight

Michael Crabtree and Aqib Talib were ejected from Sunday’s game between the Broncos and Raiders after they threw swings at one another, and both players could end up being suspended when the NFL is finished reviewing the incident.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network speculated on Monday morning that neither Crabtree nor Talib would face additional punishment aside from the ejection and possibly a fine. However, sources later told Rapoport that league officials are looking at the fight different from some other skirmishes we have seen this year.

Sources: As the review continues for the fights with #Raiders WR Michael Crabtree and #Broncos CB Aqib Talib, suspensions are now possible for both. The reason would be that it seemed to be winding down, then both players ramped the skirmishes up again. Stay tuned. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 27, 2017

Players from both teams began scuffling after Crabtree blocked Talib and continued to shove him out of bounds. The peak of the fight between Talib and Crabtree happened after the shoving match between the two teams appeared to have ended, and that is apparently what has irritated NFL officials. Here’s a video:

My Breakdown of the Raiders and Broncos fight : – Aqib Talib is bout that Life

– Michael Crabtree stop wearing that chain

– And everybody is Marshawn Lynch Cousin pic.twitter.com/pLHHekl4M8 — Christian Hall (@SpazzLion) November 26, 2017

It’s probably safe to assume that the history between Crabtree and Talib is also a factor. As you may recall, Talib pulled off a chain from around Crabtree’s neck during a game last season. The Broncos cornerback appeared to do the same at the start of Sunday’s melee. In addition to trading blows with Talib, Crabtree has also been accused of sucker-punching Broncos cornerback Chris Harris at a different point in the game.

If Talib and/or Crabtree are suspended, it would likely be for just one game.