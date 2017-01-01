Michael Floyd destroys Tony Lippett with monster block (Video)

Julian Edelman may have been the one to get the glory with a 77-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter against the Dolphins on Sunday, but it was Michael Floyd who truly made the highlight-reel play.

Floyd, who already caught a touchdown in the game, laid a monster block on Edelman’s touchdown catch to spring his teammate. Take a look at this huge block Floyd had on Tony Lippett: