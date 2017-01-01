Ad Unit
Sunday, January 1, 2017

Michael Floyd destroys Tony Lippett with monster block (Video)

January 1, 2017
by Larry Brown

Michael Floyd block

Julian Edelman may have been the one to get the glory with a 77-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter against the Dolphins on Sunday, but it was Michael Floyd who truly made the highlight-reel play.

Floyd, who already caught a touchdown in the game, laid a monster block on Edelman’s touchdown catch to spring his teammate. Take a look at this huge block Floyd had on Tony Lippett:


