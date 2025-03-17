Eagles sign another ex-Giants player in free agency

The Philadelphia Eagles are going back to the well of former New York Giants as they look to restock their defensive line.

The Eagles agreed to a one-year contract with pass rusher Azeez Ojulari on Monday, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The deal is worth $4 million.

Source: Pass rusher Azeez Ojulari is signing with the #Eagles on a one-year, $4M deal.



Ojulari, who had 6.0 sacks last year, stays in NFC East with the Super Bowl champion. pic.twitter.com/pF0fqVZt4R — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 17, 2025

The Eagles, of course, have been infamously successful in free agency at their NFC East rival’s expense. Saquon Barkley’s success with Philadelphia last season became a running joke that the Giants had to be sick of by the end of the season.

In this instance, unlike with Barkley, the Giants were trying to bring Ojulari back, according to Fowler. Ultimately, the Eagles’ sales pitch won out.

Ojulari’s new deal is surprisingly affordable for Philadelphia. The former second-round pick turns 25 in June and has 22 sacks in four seasons, including six last season. The Eagles have had good luck developing pass rushers, and considering Philadelphia’s free agent losses at the position, Ojulari has a pretty clear path to significant playing time if he is productive.

Ojulari is not the first player the Eagles have signed away from New York this offseason. Giants fans will absolutely hate it if the Eagles make the most of these additions, just as they did with Barkley.