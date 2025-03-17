Patriots reportedly set high asking price for intriguing young QB

The New England Patriots have the luxury of having a young franchise quarterback and another intriguing option behind him. The team does not appear eager to disrupt that arrangement, either.

Quarterback Joe Milton has been suggested as a potential trade target for teams in need of a long-term quarterback. Milton impressed in a brief cameo for the Patriots last season, and the team clearly thinks he has significant value.

According to Tony Grossi of The Land On Demand, the Patriots would likely ask for a third-round pick in trade talks involving Milton. New England selected Milton with a sixth-round selection in 2024, so they clearly feel he has risen significantly in value since then.

Milton played in just one game last season, but he showed off some impressive athleticism and physical talent in it. He went 22/29 for 241 yards with a touchdown in a Week 17 win against a Buffalo Bills team that was largely playing backups.

Teams like the Cleveland Browns are hunting for a quarterback, and others could find themselves in the same boat depending on how the Aaron Rodgers situation is resolved. Milton may look tempting, but giving up a third-round pick for a completely unproven 25-year-old quarterback would be a big risk.

Milton showed off remarkable arm talent for Michigan and Tennessee in college, but had issues with accuracy and consistency. As long as Drake Maye remains healthy, he has no path to playing in New England, but he is not likely to lose value as long as he gets the chance to continue developing.