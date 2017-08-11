NFL warns Ezekiel Elliott that he could be banned from league

The NFL has sent a very clear message to Ezekiel Elliott: We are taking all of your actions and the accusations you faced very seriously.

Not only did the league announce a six-game suspension for Elliott on Friday, but in a letter directed towards the second-year player, they warned the running back that he could be banned from the league if he commits further violations.

In its letter to Elliott, the league said, “You must have no further adverse involvement with law enforcement, and must not commit any additional violations of league policies. In that respect, you should understand that another violation of this nature may result in your suspension or potential banishment from the NFL.”

The NFL has long had a clear policy regarding the punishment for drug violations, but there was inconsistency surrounding the punishments for other offenses. Following the scrutiny and backlash the league faced for the Ray Rice incident, the NFL reviewed the way it handled domestic violence matters and established clear protocol. Their new policy calls for a six-game suspension for domestic violence, and banishment from the league for a second violation.

Elliott’s St. Patrick’s Day parade breast exposing incident was taken into account when the league looked into the 2016 domestic violence allegations.