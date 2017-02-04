NFLPA threatening to warn players against signing with Bears over worker bill

A proposed Illinois bill could have a big impact on the future of the Chicago Bears if it is passed.

The bill would end workers’ compensation disability benefits at the age of 35 for professional athletes, whereas average workers see those benefits end at 67.

NFLPA head DeMaurice Smith called the bill, which he claimed was supported by the McCaskey family, a targeted attempt to limit the rights of professional athletes in Illinois.

“The Bears’ owners are behind it as well, to be blunt, it’s just another way to bankroll the coffers of the rich owners who own these teams at the expense of the players who actually do all the work,” Smith said, via Chris Emma of CBS Chicago.

Smith took things one step further, saying he would pressure NFL players to turn down Chicago in free agency if the bill became law.

“I will tell you from the bottom of my heart that this union will tell every potential free agent player, if this bill passes, to not come to the Bears,” Smith said. “Because, think about it, if you’re a free agent player and you have an opportunity to go play somewhere else where you can get lifetime medical for the injury you’re going to have, isn’t a smarter financial decision to go to a team where a bill like this hasn’t passed?”

The Bears had better get on with that Super Bowl win, then. We will see if statements like this have any impact on the debate in the state of Illinois.

