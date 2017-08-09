OJ Simpson’s infamous white Bronco to make appearance on ‘Pawn Stars’

O.J. Simpson’s infamous Ford Bronco is going to be back on TV.

According to TMZ, Mike Gilbert, Simpson’s former agent, is hoping to get $500,000 for the white Bronco that infamously carried Simpson during the low-speed 1994 police chase. The car will appear on Monday’s episode of “Pawn Stars” on History.

Gilbert received the car from Al Cowlings 22 years ago and has kept it ever since, having turned down several serious offers in the past. He’s demanding $500,000 or no deal, but the highest price ever paid on the show was $128,000 for gold bars.

Simpson, meanwhile, will be freed from prison in October. What will become of the Bronco is anyone’s guess, but if it’s your sort of thing, you can soon find out.