OJ Simpson parole board member explains why he wore Chiefs tie

OJ Simpson was granted parole on Thursday and could be released from prison as early as October. One of the parole board members who voted to set the former NFL star free is a huge football fan, though you probably already knew that.

Perhaps the most bizarre storyline from Simpson’s parole hearing was that a member of the board was wearing a Kansas City Chiefs tie. That man was Adam Endel, and he explained his wardrobe choice to Sam Mellinger of the Kansas City Star.

Endel, who moved to Kansas City with his family when he was a young boy, knew how highly-televised Simpson’s hearing would be. He says his decision to wear a Chiefs tie had more to do with the cameras and less to do with Simpson himself.

“Yeah, that’s safe to say,” Endel explained. “It was one of those little things I figured someone might spot from Kansas City, but I didn’t realize it was going to blow up that much. It’s crazy now.”

Typically, Endel says he consults his wife for fashion tips.

“I can’t match things very well,” he said. “So I have to wear solid colors most of the time. My wife’s not around always.”

If Endel wanted people to know how big of a Chiefs fan he is, mission accomplished. The tie went viral and led to some hilarious tweets. And even if some people thought his tie choice was unprofessional, Endel isn’t concerned.

“I realize some people are going to be upset I wore a Chiefs tie,” he said. “That’s OK. They can be upset.”

Simpson’s parole hearing was far from ordinary, which wasn’t a surprise considering the high profile nature of it. Endel’s tie just added another element to that.