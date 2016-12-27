Randy Moss goes off on mother of his children

Randy Moss went on a Twitter rant early Tuesday about the ongoing situation involving the mother of his children, Libby Offutt.

In his Twitter rant, Moss went off on Offutt about her drug use and lack of presence in the lives of their children. He says it’s been nearly three years since Offutt

saw their kids. He accuses Offutt of spending nearly $4 million on drugs and going to rehab three times.

Apparently there is some court drama between them in their custody with the children. Randy, who retired from the NFL in 2012, says he stepped away from the game to take care of his kids.

You can read the entire rant below.

The judge ask u to go to rehab,get off dem drug's tht u spent close to $4mil on&we will see if u get ur kids back!it's been 3 years! — Randy Moss (@RandyMoss) December 27, 2016

Instead of doing what the court order says.cps and police have been called to my home 3x because the kids were being mistreated. — Randy Moss (@RandyMoss) December 27, 2016

Who just signs their kids over?!?!Retired because my kids needed me!im here for the REAL father's tht understand our position in life. — Randy Moss (@RandyMoss) December 27, 2016

Slandered me all over wv and social media.Im just being like any other loving dad to be there for his kids!blame me for 4mil wasted on drugs — Randy Moss (@RandyMoss) December 27, 2016

Im trying to work and provide for my family.i wake up to this nonsense.causing problems because u dont wanna go BACK to rehab for the 4x! — Randy Moss (@RandyMoss) December 27, 2016

NEWS FLASH!how many more years do u not wanna see ur kids?!?!It's been 2 1/2 years and u just say F wht the court ordered! — Randy Moss (@RandyMoss) December 27, 2016