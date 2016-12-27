Ad Unit
Tuesday, December 27, 2016

Randy Moss goes off on mother of his children

December 27, 2016
by Larry Brown

Randy Moss

Randy Moss went on a Twitter rant early Tuesday about the ongoing situation involving the mother of his children, Libby Offutt.

In his Twitter rant, Moss went off on Offutt about her drug use and lack of presence in the lives of their children. He says it’s been nearly three years since Offutt

saw their kids. He accuses Offutt of spending nearly $4 million on drugs and going to rehab three times.

Apparently there is some court drama between them in their custody with the children. Randy, who retired from the NFL in 2012, says he stepped away from the game to take care of his kids.

You can read the entire rant below.


