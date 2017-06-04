Rex, Rob Ryan get into fight after man throws margarita in Rex’s face

The Ryan brothers are making headlines this weekend while hanging out in Nashville.

First Rob and Rex received coverage on Saturday for participating in a car smash in Nashville ahead of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals. A day later, video emerged of the twin brothers getting into a scuffle at a Margaritaville in Nashville.

A woman named Jessica Aronica shared the video on Twitter Sunday night. She tells Larry Brown Sports that her boyfriend, Frank Washburn, captured the video. She says an agitator started things.

“A guy walked up to them and threw a margarita at Rex’s face. They stood up rob Ryan started screaming and he wrung that guys neck,” Aronica told LBS.

You can see Rob putting his hand near the neck of one of the men as he tries to get him away from Rex in the first video.

Although the first video made things appear serious, Rex appeared to have a smile on his face in the second video.

The brothers are currently out of the coaching game after being fired in December by the Buffalo Bills. Rex has taken a gig with ESPN, while Rob is unemployed.