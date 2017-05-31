Sammie Coates has jacked up finger after opting to not have surgery

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Sammie Coates got off to a blazing start in 2016 before suffering a nasty hand injury. And if you didn’t understand why he struggled with drops throughout the entire season, you should now.

Coates suffered a broken ring finger on his left hand in Week 5 against the New York Jets. He also ripped the web between his index and middle fingers and needed stitches. Rather than undergo surgery, Coates let the finger heal on its own.

This is the result:

Steelers Sammie Coates opted NOT to have surgery on his broken, crooked finger. Here it is: pic.twitter.com/TSzLfAJGex — Ed Bouchette (@EdBouchette) May 30, 2017

If that immediately made you think of Torry Holt’s disgusting finger, you are not alone.

Coates, who had surgery to repair a groin injury at the end of the season, said he didn’t want to go under the knife again. Plus, he feels the crooked finger could give him an advantage.

“I just told them I don’t want any more surgery,” the former Auburn star said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “Actually, it feels better than it did before. It kind of helps you close your hand better.”

Best of luck with that, Sammie.