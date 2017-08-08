Tom Brady turns jersey inside out to hide Nike logo

Tom Brady has made only a few media appearances thus far during training camp, and you may have noticed that the New England Patriots quarterback tries to turn his jersey inside out before going in front of the cameras. Why is that, exactly?

Brady isn’t trying to start a new fashion trend. While he hasn’t come out and said it, that is his way of hiding the Nike swoosh on his practice jersey.

Brady has an endorsement deal with Under Armour that he takes very seriously, as you can tell. He’s one of the brands biggest partners, and we have seen him employ different tactics in the past to hide the Nike logo.

Robert Griffin III pulled a similar stunt a few years back, and an NFL spokesperson reprimanded him for it. Somehow we have a feeling Brady’s slap in the face toward Nike will go “unnoticed.”