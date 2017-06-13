Tom Brady’s father on QB possibly having concussion: ‘He wouldn’t tell us’

If Tom Brady sustained a concussion at any point during the 2016 season, he didn’t tell his parents about it.

In a wide-ranging interview with Chris Gasper of the Boston Globe, Brady’s father, Tom Brady Sr., said he wasn’t aware of any head injuries for the New England Patriots quarterback. However, the elder Brady acknowledged that his son wouldn’t have volunteered that information, anyway.

“We didn’t get to any games last year, except the Super Bowl, so I wasn’t aware of his health condition throughout the year,” Brady Sr. said. “He wouldn’t tell us.”

Brady’s mother, Galynn, has been battling cancer and underwent treatments throughout the 2016 season. Because of her condition, Brady’s parents were unable to attend any of his games until Super Bowl LI in Houston. Given all that Tom Sr. and Galynn were dealing with, it makes sense that Brady would not want to give them more to worry about by sharing details of his injuries.

Of course, Brady and his agent say the 39-year-old did not sustain a concussion — despite the firestorm Brady’s wife Gisele started in a TV interview. As a parent of a player, Brady Sr. admitted head injuries are a concern for him.

“I think every parent that sees their kid playing football knows that these guys are big and fast and things can happen that aren’t always good,” he added. “Hopefully, if something does happen, it will be dealt with as intelligently as possible.”

You don’t want to call Gisele a liar, but there has been no evidence that Brady suffered a concussion last year or in seasons past. Although, he might be more likely to share that information with his wife than the team if he was trying to hide a head injury. We’ll probably never know.