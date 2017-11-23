Vikings enjoy Thanksgiving feast during touchdown celebration

Playing against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving didn’t mean the Minnesota Vikings were going to miss out on a feast. Oh no. Instead, the team brought the feast to the end zone.

After scoring their second touchdown of the game, the Vikings’ offensive players sat down in a circle in the end zone and pretended to share a feast.

Nothing like Thanksgiving dinner in the endzone pic.twitter.com/Njtn2gjQzy — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) November 23, 2017

Classic. The only thing better than that celebration was the way the Vikings were playing. The went on two touchdown drives to start the game and were outclassing Detroit at Ford Field.