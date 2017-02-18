Paulina Gretzky, Dustin Johnson expecting another baby
Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky are adding a new member to their growing family.
Gretzky announced on Instagram late Friday night that the couple is expecting their second child.
Johnson and Gretzky, who are engaged, had their first baby — a boy named Tatum — in January 2015.
Dustin and Paulina, the daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky, have been together for a few years now. They’ve been very public about their relationship, with Paulina not hesitating to slam social media trolls on Johnson’s behalf. Congratulations to them on their upcoming addition.