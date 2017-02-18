Paulina Gretzky, Dustin Johnson expecting another baby

Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky are adding a new member to their growing family.

Gretzky announced on Instagram late Friday night that the couple is expecting their second child.

coming soon… A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on Feb 17, 2017 at 9:48pm PST

Johnson and Gretzky, who are engaged, had their first baby — a boy named Tatum — in January 2015.

Dustin and Paulina, the daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky, have been together for a few years now. They’ve been very public about their relationship, with Paulina not hesitating to slam social media trolls on Johnson’s behalf. Congratulations to them on their upcoming addition.