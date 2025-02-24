Steve Smith silent on social media amid affair accusation

Steve Smith has gone quiet on social media ever since his personal business was aired out publicly on Saturday.

Smith became a part of unwanted headlines when he was accused of sleeping with another man’s wife. The man claimed to have found text messages exchanged between his wife and Smith that seemed to prove the two were having an affair. The man also recorded a video of him calling Smith on the phone and confronting the former wide receiver about the affair.

The voice on the other end of the phone, who allegedly was Smith, responded by saying “I’m sorry” to the man.

Nov 16, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Steve Smith, former NFL player, stands on the field before the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Since all of that went public on Saturday, Smith has been quiet on his social media accounts. The last activity on his X account occurred on Friday, when he interacted with some golf content. The same goes for his Instagram account, where he last had activity on Friday.

Like the woman he is accused of having slept with, Smith is married. He has four children. The woman with whom Smith is accused of having the affair played in the Baltimore Ravens’ marching band, which led to an interesting old post re-emerging.

Smith played 16 seasons in the NFL from 2001-2016 and made five Pro Bowls. He spent the first 13 seasons of his career with the Carolina Panthers and the final three seasons with the Ravens. He has been a media figure since retirement and has a role with NFL Media.