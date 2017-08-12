Detroit Red Wings may take legal action over logo use at nationalist rally

The Detroit Red Wings are threatening legal action against those who used their logo at a “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Va. on Friday night.

Multiple white nationalists carrying tiki torches were at the University of Virginia for the rally that continued on Saturday morning. The protesters are incensed over the removal of a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee.

Some of the protesters were seen carrying signs that appeared to have the Red Wings’ logo on them.

In response, the Red Wings put out a statement in which they condemned the rally and threatened legal action over the use of their logo: