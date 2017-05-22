Predators fans throw catfish on ice to celebrate Stanley Cup berth

The Nashville Predators clinched their first ever berth to the Stanley Cup Finals, and a franchise tradition helped the team celebrate.

Fans threw a dead catfish onto the ice after the Predators sealed a 6-3 win in Game 6 over the Anaheim Ducks to advance to the Stanley Cup Finals.

And now, the traditional dead fish pic.twitter.com/LxjcPxs7gD — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) May 23, 2017

The Predators first began play in 1998, and it took six seasons before the new franchise finally made the postseason. According to The Tennesseean, their first report of a catfish thrown onto the ice occurred early in that first playoff season back in late 2003.

Fans have been throwing dead catfish onto the ice ever since, not too dissimilar from the practice of Red Wings fans throwing a dead octopus onto the ice. This was the sweetest catfish throw ever.