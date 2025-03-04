JJ Watt sends great message about his comeback

JJ Watt’s comeback dream is officially over, and he sent a great message about it on social media Tuesday.

Watt’s longtime followers know that the former NFL star is a co-owner of English soccer team Burnley FC, and made a bet with their goalkeeper about making a comeback with the Cincinnati Bengals if the keeper could go the rest of the season without allowing a goal. The goalkeeper, James Trafford, kept that up for over two months, but finally conceded Tuesday in a 2-1 victory over Cardiff City.

Watt had a great response to “winning” the bet. He thanked Bengals fans for a “fun ride” and said he hoped they enjoyed following Burnley’s run, and were welcome to visit the club anytime. He closed with a message making clear that he was not at all upset that his alleged comeback bid was now dead.

Oct 1, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Former Houston Texans player J.J. Watt speaks to the crowd after being inducted into the Texans Ring of Honor during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

“As for me: A feast & a drink await,” Watt wrote.

Cincinnati, that was a fun ride.



Hope you enjoyed getting to know a bit about Burnley & our squad.



What an unbelievable run for Traff & the boys. An improbable bond formed from across the pond. Bengals fans are welcome on Turf Moor any time.



As for me:

A feast & a drink await. https://t.co/x6902rskxV — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 4, 2025

In the past, Watt had made it clear he was enjoying retirement and did not want to come back to the NFL. Even if Trafford had made good on his end of the bargain, there was no chance Watt was changing his stance on that.

Still, Watt did a great job hyping up the whole thing and bringing attention to his soccer club. It was a win-win for him personally, and even Bengals fans seemed to enjoy the ride.

Burnley sit third in the EFL Championship after Tuesday’s games. As things stand, they have a chance of playing in the Premier League next season, which would give Watt even more of a chance to tout the club.