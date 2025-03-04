Report: Jets make final decision on Davante Adams

The New York Jets are reportedly planning to cut ties with Davante Adams in the coming days.

Reports emerged last week that the Jets have placed Adams on the trade block and have been fielding several calls on the All-Pro wide receiver. But the expectation was that the Jets would release Adams if not deal came to fruition.

On Monday, a report from Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline revealed Adams’ camp has already been informed that the Jets plan to cut the veteran receiver. New York could make the move “sometime this week.”

Oct 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams (17) takes the field for warms up for a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

With the Jets moving on from Adams’ longtime friend Aaron Rodgers, the move is hardly unexpected. None of Adams’ $38.3 million salary for the 2025 season is guaranteed. New York would take on $8.3 million in dead money if they opt to release him.

Adams tallied 85 catches for 1,063 yards and 8 touchdowns in 14 games played last season. He played his first three games with the Las Vegas Raiders before being traded to the Jets for a conditional third-round pick.

The 32-year-old wideout reportedly prefers to play somewhere in the West Coast. Adams has been linked to three playoff contenders that fit his preference.