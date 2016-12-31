Jon Bones Jones wants Ronda Rousey to continue fighting

There are a lot of questions about Ronda Rousey’s future. Not even the fighter knows what she will do yet, as she said in a statement that she needs time to contemplate matters.

But one person who wants to see Rousey fight again is UFC Light Heavyweight champion Jon Bones Jones.

Jones was asked by a fan on Twitter if he had any advice for Rousey, and he shared some.

My advice to Ronda would be to pick yourself up and try again. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 31, 2016

I believe Rousey will be a champion for the rest of her life, even if she never wins another fight — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 31, 2016

I think it's important for Ronda to show her fans how great she truly is by displaying her courage and giving it another try. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 31, 2016

What she does next will truly determine her legacy. I really hope she chooses to be a unbroken. Her story doesn't have to be over here — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 31, 2016

Jones also said he thinks Rousey can still beat 90 percent of the division and has a lot of money to make in the UFC. Jones even suggested Rousey join and train with a new MMA team.

Maybe she just needs to complement her coach with an MMA family. Maybe she should join one of the bigger MMA teams — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 31, 2016

Jones, who is 22-1 in his career, hasn’t really endured a soul-shattering loss the way Rousey has first to Holly Holm and then to Amanda Nunes. But he has had plenty of down moments in his career, as he’s been stripped of the title twice — first for a hit and run and then for a failed drug test.

Rousey may feel pretty miserable after losing to Nunes, but most fans don’t want to see her leave the sport on this note. Perhaps she just needs some time to rebuild her confidence and come back to the octagon.