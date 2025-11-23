MMA fighter Isaac Johnson dies after fight

An MMA fighter has died after he suffered an injury during an event in the Chicago area over the weekend.

Isaac Johnson, a 31-year-old fighter from Chicago, was transported to Loyola University Medical Center on Friday night after he was injured while fighting in an event called the Matador Fighter Challenge at Cicero Stadium in Cicero, Illinois. Johnson was taken to the hospital at 8:38 p.m. and pronounced dead just after midnight, according to a town spokesperson.

The event was advertised as “the ultimate MMA and Thai event, where local warriors will battle it out in high-stakes, high-intensity matches.” Johnson fought in a heavyweight Thai Boxing match.

Joe Goytia, a promoter for the event, wrote about the situation involving Johnson in a Facebook post.

“This is a post I hoped to never make, last night one of the fighters in our event Isaac Johnson collapsed towards end of his fight. Medical attention was given by medical staff on hand and he was transported to hospital. I was then informed at around 130 am this morning that he didn’t make it. I don’t have the words to express how I feel right now, all I can say is my deepest condolences to his family, friends, and teammates. We will know more as the medical report is released,” Goytia wrote, via Matt Stefanski of NBC 5 Chicago.

An autopsy was scheduled to be conducted by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death for Johnson. Police said they are also conducting an investigation.