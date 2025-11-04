Larry Brown Sports

UFC fighter released amid suspicious betting activity on his fight

by
Dana White at a press conference
Mar 25, 2023; San Antonio, Texas, USA; UFC president Dana White at a press conference after UFC Fight Night at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Meullion-USA TODAY Sports

The UFC has released fighter Isaac Dulgarian amid a sudden surge of bets on his recent bout against Yadier del Valle.

Dulgarian was cut on Sunday, according to Uncrowned reporter Ariel Helwani. While the official reason was due to his loss to del Valle on Saturday, Helwani noted that the fight is being investigated after “a ton of money” was placed on Dulgarian to lose in the first round

Dulgarian, a heavy favorite entering the fight, did lose in the first round via submission. The 29-year-old fighter succumbed to a rear-naked choke and appeared to give minimal effort to get out of del Valle’s control.

On Monday, Helwani interviewed sports betting analyst Ben Fawkes, who revealed that numerous bets came from new accounts and dormant accounts owned by “sharp” bettors with a winning track record. The unusual betting activity reportedly triggered internal alerts, prompting several sportsbooks to close betting on the fight early and even cancel some bets that had already been placed.

Dulgarian was a -270 betting favorite on at least one sportsbook. His figure dropped rapidly to -162 just before the fight. Per Helwani, the Nevada State Athletic Commission is withholding Dulgarian’s entire fight purse as investigations continue.

The allegations against Dulgarian come just weeks after the FBI arrested several NBA players based on the bureau’s findings in an illegal gambling investigation.

