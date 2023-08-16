3-time All-Star infielder retiring from MLB

One former MLB All-Star’s comeback bid is officially over.

The Salt Lake Bees of Triple-A announced this week that veteran infielder Daniel Murphy has decided to retire. Murphy turned 38 years old in April and now retires with 12 career seasons under his belt.

From Jacksonville to Salt Lake and everywhere in between, thank you for making us part of your baseball story. Enjoy your retirement, Murph.

Having initially retired from the game after the 2020 season, Murphy signed with the Los Angeles Angels organization in June in an attempt to make an MLB comeback. He had a very respectable .295 batting average with one home run and 25 RBIs in 38 appearances for the Bees (an affiliate of the Angels) but is now calling it quits again.

Murphy made three total All-Star teams and won two Silver Slugger Awards between the New York Mets and Washington Nationals from 2014-17 (also winning NLCS MVP with the Mets in 2015). Though Murphy’s comeback attempt here was ultimately unsuccessful, his career highlight reel will always be the stuff of legend for many fans.