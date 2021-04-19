 Skip to main content
Aaron Boone gets vote of confidence from Yankees GM

April 19, 2021
by Grey Papke

A 5-10 start is a crisis for the New York Yankees, but general manager Brian Cashman is staying the course.

Cashman on Monday praised the job manager Aaron Boone is doing with the team, giving him a vote of confidence despite the team’s start.

It’s likely too soon to make a major change just 15 games into the season, even with the Yankees struggling as they are. Fundamentally, there’s only so much Boone can do with several stars hitting below .200. He’s threatened to make some changes, but that’s probably the extent of what he can do right now.

The Yankees have lost five straight and have the worst record in the American League following Sunday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

