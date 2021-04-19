Aaron Boone gets vote of confidence from Yankees GM

A 5-10 start is a crisis for the New York Yankees, but general manager Brian Cashman is staying the course.

Cashman on Monday praised the job manager Aaron Boone is doing with the team, giving him a vote of confidence despite the team’s start.

Brian Cashman on Aaron Boone: "He's doing all he needs to do." Gives Boone a vote of confidence. #Yankees "He's doing everything he needs to do, most importantly supporting these guys." — Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) April 19, 2021

It’s likely too soon to make a major change just 15 games into the season, even with the Yankees struggling as they are. Fundamentally, there’s only so much Boone can do with several stars hitting below .200. He’s threatened to make some changes, but that’s probably the extent of what he can do right now.

The Yankees have lost five straight and have the worst record in the American League following Sunday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.