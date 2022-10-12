 Skip to main content
Aaron Judge’s father has funny question for the slugger

October 12, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Aaron Judge just became the first person in over two decades to hit more than 60 home runs in a single season, but the New York Yankees star’s father was not all that impressed with the feat.

Judge said earlier this week that his father, Wayne, has been been giving Aaron a hard time about the slugger “only” being able to hit 62 home runs. As the elder Judge sees it, Aaron should be able to hit at least 80 homers if he steps to the plate almost 600 times.

The man has a point.

Wayne, of course, was joking. Judge’s parents, Wayne and Patty, adopted him at birth. Aaron has said he would not be where he is without their support, which was on display during his Roger Maris chase.

Many fans and members of the media were unhappy that networks cut away from coverage to show Judge’s pursuit of an American League record. Maybe the interruptions would have been warranted if Judge hit 80 homers like his father thinks he should have.

