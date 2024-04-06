Funny Aaron Judge-Giancarlo Stanton glitch on Yankees scoreboard goes viral

Yankee Stadium is not quite in midseason form just yet.

During Friday’s home game game against the Toronto Blue Jays, the New York Yankees scoreboard went viral for a pretty darn hilarious glitch. The scoreboard apparently got caught between images of sluggers Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge, resulting in … a rather disturbing visual.

Popular baseball personality Jomboy, a Yankees fan who was in attendance at the game, shared a photo of the glitch to X.

That was definitely the middle part of Stanton’s face but the top and bottom of Judge’s. The two bat one after the other in the Yankees lineup too, which probably explains how such a glitch came about.

No matter how the Yankees try to mix up the two though, they aren’t getting much production out of either to begin the season. Judge is hitting .167 thus far, and Stanton is even worse at a putrid .125. But the Yankees are still off to a hot 6-2 start, giving everyone on the team (including the scoreboard operator) some time to figure things out.

At least the glitch wasn’t as bad as what happened with Juan Soto earlier in the season as well.