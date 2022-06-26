Aaron Judge gives his bat to famous fan after walk-off home run

Aaron Judge delivered a dramatic moment for the New York Yankees on Sunday, but a famous fan may have walked away with the best souvenir from the game.

Judge hit a three-run walk-off home run in the tenth inning of Sunday’s comeback win over the Houston Astros. The Yankee outfielder didn’t keep the bat as a keepsake, though. He passed it off to director Spike Lee, who was in attendance for the game.

Lee was pretty pleased with his souvenir, as he was spotted waving it around as he left Yankee Stadium.

Spike taking home the walk-off bat is the real W pic.twitter.com/WpNwihEaWg — Cut4 (@Cut4) June 26, 2022

Lee and the rest of the fans got a pretty good show as the Yankees rallied in the eighth inning to tie the game before Judge’s tenth inning walk-off. The director has been around the New York sports scene for a while, but we’re guessing that is one of the neater souvenirs he can claim.

Judge may have sensed that Lee needed this after what the Knicks did to him this week. You could hardly blame that reasoning.