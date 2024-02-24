Aaron Judge working out at infield spot for Yankees

Aaron Judge is prepared to once again man right field for the New York Yankees this coming season, but he doesn’t want to be pigeonholed to just one position.

In an effort to add to his value and versatility, Judge has worked out at first base this offseason and doesn’t rule out potentially playing there in 2024.

“I plan to be an outfielder for as long as I can, for as long as my contract lasts,” Judge told The Athletic. “(But) I always want to be ready to help the team if it’s playing center field or left field, anything I can do to help the team win.”

Or possibly first base.

This isn’t the first time Judge has worked out in the infield. He also took ground balls and practiced making throws from first prior to spring training last year. And there is some level of on-field experience there as Judge played there as a freshman at Fresno State (and in high school before that).

“I just like taking on new challenges,” he said.

Although Judge will start and see most of his time in right field, he acknowledges that an emergency situation could arise this season that leads to him playing some first base.

The Yankees obviously hope that’s not the case but if it is, Judge insists he’ll be ready.