Aaron Judge had ruthless comment after getting thrown at by Red Sox

The usually stoic Aaron Judge couldn’t help but troll the Boston Red Sox upon the conclusion of their weekend series.

During the sixth inning of Saturday’s game between the Red Sox and the New York Yankees, Red Sox pitcher Brayan Bello threw behind the New York Yankees star Judge. It was apparently some retaliation against the Yankees, who had plunked Red Sox star Rafael Devers during the first inning and then had an ill-advised intentional walk of Devers during the fourth inning.

Pretty clear what was going on between Brayan Bello and Aaron Judge now… pic.twitter.com/xkwxVDbeMH — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) September 14, 2024

On Sunday though, Judge got his revenge, lifting his 53rd home run of the season to dead center as the Yankees went on to win 5-2 (with the Yankees also taking three out of the four games in the series).

After Sunday’s game, Judge was asked about getting thrown at the day before. He came back with a pretty ruthless response.

“You play this game for a while, things like that happen,” Judge said, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. “So I think the biggest thing is, just don’t miss when you do it.”

Judge hitting the Red Sox with the “if you come at the king, you best not miss” there is crazy. He is also a big target at 6-foot-7 and 282 pounds, so that was a great way of clowning Bello and the Red Sox for their poor aim.

With the kind of season that the AL MVP frontrunner Judge is having, he has usually been getting intentionally walked more so than getting thrown at. But Judge is clearly ready for anything that gets thrown his way.