Aaron Judge receives another bizarre intentional walk

Opposing teams really do not want to pitch to Aaron Judge these days.

The New York Yankees star slugger Judge was on the receiving end of yet another strange intentional walk in the first half of Monday’s doubleheader against the Los Angeles Angels. Judge was given the intentional pass by the Angels in the eighth inning … with two out and nobody on.

The Angels did manage to retire the next batter, catcher Austin Wells, as they set up the lefty-lefty matchup with pitcher Matt Moore. But the risk calculus still appeared to be off, especially since the Yankees were already leading 5-2 at the time (and eventually went on to win by that final score).

Judge had two hits and an RBI at the time of his intentional walk, and he is now up to a .325 batting average with 41 home runs and 104 RBIs on the year (with still over a month-and-a-half to go in the regular season). The former MVP is thus commanding an insane level of respect from opponents, and we saw an even more absurd intentional walk to Judge a few days ago.