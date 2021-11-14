Adam Wainwright dominates carnival dunk tank game in funny video

Adam Wainwright took advantage of the system at a fair he attended, and nobody really seemed to know what was going on.

Wainwright shared a video on Twitter Saturday night of himself at a fair. The St. Louis Cardinals pitcher elected to play the carnival dunk tank game. In that game, contestants pay money and receive balls in exchange. The object is to throw the ball and hit a small target that controls whether a heckler gets dunked into a tank.

Considering how Wainwright has pinpoint control against MLB hitters, throwing a ball to the target was easy peasy for him. The heckler was talking trash to Wainwright and never saw it coming.

No better time to start getting ready for spring training than at the fair. Enjoy your bath clown. pic.twitter.com/xzFGRonpWm — Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) November 14, 2021

Come on, now.

Waino’s a three-time MLB All-Star and has finished top-3 in NL Cy Young voting four times during his career. Did you really think he would have difficulty with the dunk tank??

That’s almost unfair, but the carnival barker deserved it!