 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, October 13, 2022

Adam Wainwright explains where things went wrong at end of season

October 13, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Adam Wainwright in the dugout

Sep 30, 2017; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright (50) looks on from the dugout during the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Wainwright did not pitch for the St. Louis Cardinals in their NL Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, and the veteran took to Twitter on Wednesday in an attempt to explain why.

Wainwright lost his final three starts of the regular season. The 41-year-old posted the first losing record of his career in 2022, and he initially said he was struggling with “dead arm” down the stretch. In a series of tweets, the right-hander revealed that there was a lot more to it than that.

Wainwright said his issues began when Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley hit a come-backer off Wainwright’s knee on Aug. 28. The pitcher said the length of his stride got shorter after that since he was dealing with discomfort, but he did not realize it right away.

Wainwright said he mistakenly attributed his “awful delivery” to dead arm. Once he realized what the issue was, he felt like his stuff returned to form. He never got a chance to prove it in the postseason, as the Cardinals were swept by the Phillies.

Though he has yet to commit to pitching in 2023, Wainwright still seems to have plenty to offer. He went 11-12 with a 3.71 ERA in 32 starts this season. His biggest issues came over his final six starts, but it sounds like he knows what the problem was.

Article Tags

Adam Wainwright
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus