Adolis Garcia, Randy Arozarena make great catches to start All-Star Game

Adolis Garcia and Randy Arozarena got the All-Star Game started in style at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Tuesday night.

The National League batted first, with their squad facing New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole. Ronald Acuña Jr. and Freddie Freeman were both robbed to lead off the game.

Acuña led off the game by hitting a 1-0 pitch from Cole to deep right field. Garcia struggled with the sun, but the Texas Rangers outfielder recovered to make a sweet catch at the wall.

Next up was Freeman. The Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman sent a 1-2 pitch deep to the opposite field, but Arozarena robbed Freeman with a leaping catch against the wall.

The Tampa Bay Rays outfielder topped things off by hitting his pose after making the catch.

Adolis García makes a great catch to open the game…. Randy Arozarena says hold my beer. pic.twitter.com/v0wW2pgd5Q — Chris Henrique (@ChrisHenrique) July 12, 2023

Those were some great catches.

Perhaps nobody felt better than Cole, who probably thought he was putting the American League in a hole before being saved by his fielders.