Adolis Garcia sets MLB record during in Game 1 of World Series

October 27, 2023
by Larry Brown
Adolis Garcia in a Rangers uniform

Oct 22, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) hits a grand slam against the Houston Astros in the ninth inning during game six of the ALCS for the 2023 MLB playoffs at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Adolis Garcia has been a man on fire this postseason for Texas Rangers. The numbers show that he has arguably carried his team more than any other hitter in a single postseason.

Garcia went 3-for-4 with a walk, run scored and 2 RBIs in his Rangers’ 6-5 win in 11 innings over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night. He slugged a walk-off home run to win the game in the bottom of the 11th.

The 2 RBIs gave Garcia 22 for the postseason, which is more than any other player has achieved in a single postseason in MLB history. Incredibly, Garcia broke the record of 21 RBIs from David Freese in the 2011 postseason.

Freese had 7 RBIs in the 7-game World Series that year as he helped the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Rangers. Freese was even better in the NLCS, as he drove in 9 runs that series and slugged 3 doubles and 3 home runs.

Freese led his Cardinals to the World Series that year and won both the NLCS and World Series MVP awards. Garcia already won ALCS MVP and is on his way to a potential World Series MVP too.

