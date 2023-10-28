Adolis Garcia sets MLB record during in Game 1 of World Series

Adolis Garcia has been a man on fire this postseason for Texas Rangers. The numbers show that he has arguably carried his team more than any other hitter in a single postseason.

Garcia went 3-for-4 with a walk, run scored and 2 RBIs in his Rangers’ 6-5 win in 11 innings over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night. He slugged a walk-off home run to win the game in the bottom of the 11th.

The 2 RBIs gave Garcia 22 for the postseason, which is more than any other player has achieved in a single postseason in MLB history. Incredibly, Garcia broke the record of 21 RBIs from David Freese in the 2011 postseason.

Adolis Garcia, a former Cardinal traded to the Rangers for cash considerations, broke David Freese's record for most RBI in a single postseason exactly 12 years to the day he set that very record against the Rangers. #GoAndTakeIt — Jared Sandler (@JaredSandler) October 28, 2023

Freese had 7 RBIs in the 7-game World Series that year as he helped the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Rangers. Freese was even better in the NLCS, as he drove in 9 runs that series and slugged 3 doubles and 3 home runs.

Freese led his Cardinals to the World Series that year and won both the NLCS and World Series MVP awards. Garcia already won ALCS MVP and is on his way to a potential World Series MVP too.