AJ Hinch is reportedly ‘name to watch’ for White Sox manager job

The Chicago White Sox surprisingly fired manager Rick Renteria on Monday, and it appears they’re interested in bringing in a big name to replace him.

One name that has been linked to the White Sox already is former Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch. According to MLB reporter Robert Murray, Hinch is a “name to watch” in the team’s search. Hinch also shares Stanford ties with top White Sox executive Kenny Williams.

If there was any doubt about it, it’s pretty clear that teams aren’t shying away from Hinch despite what happened with the Astros. Hinch was aware of the team’s sign-stealing scheme and did not stop it. He lost his job and was suspended for a year as a result. That suspension ends once the World Series is concluded.

Hinch compiled a 481-329 record with Houston and won a World Series. That resume is clearly more important to teams than how his tenure ended, as Hinch is a candidate for another job as well.