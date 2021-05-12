Albert Almora shares 3-word message after running into wall

Albert Almora Jr. had a message on Twitter after leaving Tuesday night’s game following a nasty collision.

Almora crashed into the center field wall trying to make a play on a ball hit by Austin Hays to lead off the top of the eighth inning of his New York Mets’ game with the Baltimore Orioles. Almora left the game after the nasty collision and was replaced by Kevin Pillar.

Sending our best wishes to Albert Almora Jr., who had to leave tonight's game after a collision with the centerfield wall. Almora was able to get up and walk off the field under his own power. pic.twitter.com/OAtohVGs3D — SNY (@SNYtv) May 12, 2021

Almora went for some testing and X-rays were negative. But he has shoulder pain and will go for further testing.

Luis Rojas says Jeff McNeil "feels like he dodged a bullet" having suffered just a cramp in his leg. He should be fine with some hydration. Albert Almora has some posterior shoulder pain, but x-rays to his shoulder and neck were negative. He'll receive more tests tomorrow. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 12, 2021

Despite the pain, Almora was well enough to tweet three words: “I caught it.”

I caught it… — Albert Almora Jr. (@albertalmora) May 12, 2021

Well, that’s a good sign. Yes, Almora did make the catch … until the wall knocked the ball loose.

Almora is in his first season with the Mets. He’s struggling at the plate, hitting just .048 this season. His batting struggles led the Cubs to let him go after last season.