Albert Almora shares 3-word message after running into wall

May 11, 2021
by Larry Brown

Albert Almora Jr. had a message on Twitter after leaving Tuesday night’s game following a nasty collision.

Almora crashed into the center field wall trying to make a play on a ball hit by Austin Hays to lead off the top of the eighth inning of his New York Mets’ game with the Baltimore Orioles. Almora left the game after the nasty collision and was replaced by Kevin Pillar.

Almora went for some testing and X-rays were negative. But he has shoulder pain and will go for further testing.

Despite the pain, Almora was well enough to tweet three words: “I caught it.”

Well, that’s a good sign. Yes, Almora did make the catch … until the wall knocked the ball loose.

Almora is in his first season with the Mets. He’s struggling at the plate, hitting just .048 this season. His batting struggles led the Cubs to let him go after last season.

