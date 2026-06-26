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Former MVP wants the Mets manager job

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The logo of the New York Mets
Mar 26, 2022; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; The New York Mets logo stands in center field before the game against the Washington Nationals at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets do not have any plans to hire a new manager right now, but one of the game’s biggest stars is reportedly interested in the position.

Albert Pujols has told friends that he would like the Mets manager job if and when Carlos Mendoza was fired, according to John Harper of SNY. Notably, Pujols is known to have a good relationship with Mets star Juan Soto.

The Mets did fire Mendoza on Friday, but they do not appear to be in any hurry to choose a permanent replacement. Andy Green was named interim manager, and the team indicated that would remain the case until the end of the 2026 season.

Pujols has long sought to get involved in managing. He has done so in the Dominican Winter League and managed the Dominican Republic during the most recent World Baseball Classic. There were reports that he was close to landing an MLB job this past offseason, but that did not come to fruition.

Despite their rough season, the Mets job should be attractive given the talent on the team and the resources available. Pujols might face stiff competition, but he is a big and well-respected name, and that alone should be enough to get him some consideration.

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