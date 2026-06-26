Mets fire manager Carlos Mendoza

The New York Mets announced on Friday that they have dismissed manager Carlos Mendoza . Andy Green will serve as interim manager for the remainder of the 2026 season.

https://twitter.com/Mets/status/2070499918179864687

The move comes with the Mets at 34-47, last place in the National League East, and 9.5 games out of the Wild Card race at the midpoint of the season.

Mendoza, hired before the 2024 season, led the club to the NLCS that year with an 89-73 record and was a finalist for NL Manager of the Year. He departs with a 206-199 mark over three seasons after the team missed the playoffs in 2025 following a late collapse.

President of Baseball Operations David Stearns praised Mendoza’s passion and grace, noting his transformative impact on players, staff, and culture.

“Carlos has led the organization with passion and grace and is beloved by everyone who works with him on a daily basis,” said Mets President of Baseball Operations David Stearns in a statement, via ESPN. “Carlos’ impact on our players, staff, and culture over the last three seasons has been transformative. Unfortunately, we know we are falling short and change is necessary to move forward.”

Owner Steve Cohen thanked Mendoza for his leadership and dedication, wished him and his family the best, and called the season a disappointment while reaffirming the commitment to a championship-caliber team.