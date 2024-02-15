Alek Manoah has dropped major weight this offseason?

Alek Manoah’s revenge tour may be upon us.

Scott Mitchell of TSN Sports shared a notable update this week on the Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Manoah, who reportedly threw at camp on Thursday. Mitchell wrote that he heard Manoah has lost around 30 pounds this offseason. Manoah is also scheduled to speak with reporters on Friday.

The news comes after Manoah’s flaming tire fire of a 2023 season. Though just selected as an All-Star and an All-MLB First Teamer in 2022, Manoah’s follow-up campaign for the Blue Jays could hardly have gone any worse. He went 3-9 with a 5.87 ERA over 19 total starts and was demoted to the minor leagues in June. Though Manoah would eventually work his way back up to the Blue Jays after about a month, he was sent down once again in August and at that point pouted and failed to report to Toronto’s Triple-A team.

The ugly saga led to rumors this offseason that the Jays were considering parting ways with Manoah. But for Manoah, who is officially listed at 285 pounds, to shed around 30 of those pounds this winter would be a strong first step for him to potentially salvage his Toronto career.