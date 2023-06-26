 Skip to main content
Alex Bregman hears brutal chant at Dodger Stadium

June 25, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Alex Bregman at the bat

Los Angeles Dodgers fans will never, ever forgive the Houston Astros.

During Sunday’s game between the Dodgers and Astros at Dodger Stadium, Houston slugger Alex Bregman heard a rough chant as he stepped up for his very first plate appearance. The ESPN broadcast caught the Dodgers faithful loudly chanting, “Cheater!” at the former MVP Bregman.

Take a listen.

This was actually the third meeting of the weekend between the two teams. But with the game in the marquee “Sunday Night Baseball” slot on national TV, Dodgers fans probably wanted to time the chants to be as impactful as possible. Bregman isn’t their favorite guy right now either since he hit a go-ahead grand slam against them on Saturday (though the Dodgers still won that game).

The 2017 Astros cheating scandal, which came directly at the expense of the NL champion Dodgers that year, will follow the players who were involved for the rest of their careers (or at least as long as they remain in Houston). When Dodger Stadium hosted the MLB All-Star Game last season, it was more of the same for the Astros.

