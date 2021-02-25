Alex Bregman casts aside concerns about hamstring injury

Alex Bregman is casting aside any concerns about his hamstring injury.

Bregman has not yet worked out on the field this Spring Training due to his hamstring, which Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker says Bregman tweaked. This is the same hamstring that caused Bregman to miss 17 games last season.

Baker described Bregman’s hamstring as “sore” and said the third baseman “tweaked” it over the winter.

“It’s something that was here last year, and then he tweaked it while he was working out this winter,” Baker said Wednesday.

Bregman isn’t worried though. He responded to a tweet about his injury and said he’d be “good to go” if the season started today.

If the season started today I’d be good to go — Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1) February 25, 2021

Bregman played in 42 games last regular season. He batted just .242/.350/.451 with an .801 OPS. His numbers were respectable, but his batting average and slugging percentage were the lowest of his career (albeit for a small sample size). We don’t doubt that Bregman is a gamer who will be ready for Opening Day, but we do have concerns about him being less than 100 percent.