Report: Jets could look to trade star player

The New York Jets had an outstanding draft three years ago that yielded several impact players, but there has been speculation that they could move on from one of those stars in the near future.

Breece Hall has been the subject of trade rumors this offseason, and a new report suggests the Jets might look to deal their starting running back ahead of the trade deadline in November this year.

According to Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda, people familiar with the Jets’ thinking believe there is a chance Hall will be traded during the 2025 season. The Jets are said to be confident in second-year back Braelon Allen, who rushed for 334 yards and averaged a modest 3.6 yards per carry as a rookie last season.

Fellow second-year back Isaiah Davis, who averaged 5.8 yards per carry on limited opportunities in 2024, is also viewed as a “favorite” of new head coach Aaron Glenn’s coaching staff.

Hall was shot out of a cannon during the first half of his rookie season in 2022, but he suffered a torn ACL in Week 7. He has still been plenty effective and fell just short of 1,000 rushing yards in 2023 and rushed for 876 yards last season. Hall scored 5 rushing touchdowns in each of the last two years.

Where Hall has been arguably more impressive is in the passing game. He had 76 catches for 591 yards and 4 touchdowns in 2023 and 57 catches for 483 yards and 3 receiving scores last season.

The Jets signed both wide receiver Garrett Wilson and cornerback Sauce Gardner — two of their other 2022 draft picks — to big contract extensions this offseason. They may feel that they can’t afford to keep Hall, especially if he gets off to a hot start this year.

Hall had a cryptic post on social media post back in April after a report claimed he was being shopped in trade talks.