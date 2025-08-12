Larry Brown Sports

Chet Holmgren gets roasted for absurd outfit he wore to teammate’s wedding

Chet Holmgren looks on
Oct 29, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) runs down the court against the Denver Nuggets during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Propriety does not appear to be one of Chet Holmgren’s strong suits.

The Oklahoma City Thunder big man Holmgren went viral this week over the ridiculous outfit that he wore to a teammate’s wedding. Thunder guard Alex Caruso married longtime girlfriend Haleigh Broucher in an extravagant ceremony in Houston, Tex. this past weekend.

Holmgren was one of several OKC players seen in attendance at the wedding through footage that circulated online. One such clip featured the Thunder players, mostly wearing black or dark suits, posing for a photo. The camera then panned to Holmgren who was wearing [checks notes] an all-white suit that made him look like some combination of 1975 Elvis Presley and Disco Stu from “The Simpsons.”

Check it out.

Holmgren was promptly roasted like a Thanksgiving turkey by social media over the fashion faux pas.

Etiquette rules generally dictate that you are not supposed to wear white or any other flashy colors to a wedding so as not to taken any of the day’s attention away from the bride and the groom. But apparently Holmgren didn’t quite get the memo.

The 23-year-old Holmgren had an excellent year with the Thunder, averaging 15.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game as OKC went on to win the NBA title. He definitely still needs refinement in other areas though, including both proper manners and proper pronunciation.

