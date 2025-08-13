New image of Zion Williamson draws attention online

2025-26 might be shaping up to be more of the same for Zion Williamson.

A new image went viral this week of the New Orleans Pelicans star forward Williamson. In the image, Williamson was posing with a friend and was not wearing an undershirt. Take a look.

Many X users commented that Williamson appeared to be looking a little hefty in that photo. While there is still roughly a month-and-a-half to go before the start of training camp, the picture was not too encouraging given Williamson’s reputation.

The 25-year-old Williamson has struggled with weight and conditioning all throughout his NBA career. Officially listed at 284 pounds, Williamson even has clauses in his contract with the Pelicans that involve meeting certain benchmarks for weight and body fat percentage (read the details here).

Williamson also regressed last season, appearing in only 30 games due to hamstring and back injuries. The Pelicans finished a dismal 21-61 on the year as well, so they clearly need Williamson to be available as often as possible.

On top of it all, Williamson has had a challenging offseason and was the subject of a disturbing lawsuit filed by his ex-girlfriend in May. In the lawsuit, the woman accused Williamson of rape, assault, and other crimes (though Williamson has strongly denied all of the allegations contained in the lawsuit).

Somewhat remarkably, the Pelicans (under their new president of basketball operations Joe Dumars) still seem to be committed to Williamson as a long-term piece. But Williamson will obviously need to show them much more in order for their continued faith in him to be rewarded.